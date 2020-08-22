Four-month-old Brit baby dies in Corfu hotel after mum ‘left him in cot with bottle’

A 30-year-old woman found her British baby son dead in the morning at a hotel in the town of Argyrades, on the Greek island Corfu.

The baby was put to sleep in a cot with a bottle of milk on Thursday night, according to local reports.

When the four-month-old finished his meal, the mother reportedly left the empty bottle with the child to suck on as he fell asleep.

According to reports from local news outlet Protothema, the British woman went to wake up her baby at around 7.30 am.

She grew concerned when she saw he was not moving or reacting to her words.

The woman called the hotel doctor, who confirmed the baby had died, possibly through cause of drowning.

The results of a full forensic examination of the death are expected today.

Doctors are providing the heartbroken mother with psychological support.

The horrific events have caused shock across the island as local news filtered through the town.