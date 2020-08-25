Four taken to hospital after ‘stabbing’ as pub sealed off and suspected attacker arrested

Four people have been taken to hospital and a man has been arrested following reports of a stabbing near a pub.

Greater Manchester Police say officers were called to reports of a disturbance on the A6 Manchester Road between Harriet Street and Egerton Road, in Walkden, on Sunday night.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.

They were called to reports of a stabbing on Manchester Road at around 10pm yesterday.

Emergency services attended and four people were taken to hospital, one of whom remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The man remains in custody for questioning.

Police say the incident is believed to be isolated.

Pictures from the scene show a number of officers and police cars as well as ambulances and an NWAS incident response unit were at the scene.

A large cordon and police presence remains in place at The Stocks pub on Monday morning.

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed that it treated four patients.

One of those patients sustained serious injuries.

Two rapid response vehicles, an advanced paramedic, an operational commander and the hazardous area response team were sent to the scene.

One vehicle later went to Manchester Royal Infirmary and another went to Salford Royal.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3191 of 23/08/2020.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.