four things to know about the postponed constitutional referendum that plunged the country into a new political impasse

The vote was to take place on March 1, 2020. While President Alpha Condé has indicated a two-week postponement, the opposition intends to remain mobilized to obtain the cancellation of the referendum. A call to demonstrate began on March 5.

The constitutional referendum postponed from “two weeks” : the announcement was made by Guinean President Alpha Condé on the evening of February 28, 2020. The postponement also concerns the legislative elections which were also to take place on March 1.

After months of deadly protests against what the opposition regards as a maneuver to stay in power, Guineans were still on the street on February 29 to protest against this referendum whose opponents are demanding the cancellation.



Years of political animosity have given way to a campaign far removed from a peaceful democratic exercise. So are the suspicions hanging over the vote. As well as maintaining this meeting against all odds despite the boycott and calls from the international community asking that the opposition be associated.

postponement

“We accepted a slight postponement of the election date”, said President Alpha Condé in an intervention on national television. It is neither a capitulation, nor a retreat “, he added, assuring that “the people of Guinea will freely express their choice through the referendum and freely choose their deputies”.

It is by #responsibility national and sub-regional that we accepted a slight postponement of the date of #elections. #Guinea @ecowas_cedeao pic.twitter.com/mcAwPI5kRG – Pr. Alpha CONDÉ (@President_GN) February 28, 2020

“We accept the postponement which must be two weeks”, he then specified in a letter to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), consulted by AFP. The electoral commission “will seize the Constitutional Court for the fixing of a new date within the indicated range”, he said in this letter.

The postponement is motivated by “technical reasons”, according to the permanent secretary of the presidential party, Sékou Condé. “People ransacked materials at polling stations. It has nothing to do with the electoral register “ challenged by the opposition, he told AFP.

The Guinean leader however declared on February 29 in front of militants at the seat of his party in Conakry, that “missions of our friends at the OIF (International organization of Francophonie) and the ECOWAS (Community of West African States) will be in Conakry (the Guinean capital) from tuesday (March 3, 2020) to evaluate the file (electoral). I don’t want anyone to say we stole “ the planned polls.

Third term

Before this surprise postponement, Guineans were called upon to decide on a new Constitution, defended as “modern” by the head of state. It would codify equality of the sexes, prohibit excision and the marriage of minors. It would ensure a fairer distribution of wealth in favor of the young and the poor, he said.

The opposition does not believe a word of it. For her, the project is the subterfuge of a former historic opponent who has become, soon to be 82 years old, an autocrat who, like many other African leaders before him, intends to bend the Constitution to his desire to run for a third term at the end of the year.

The draft Constitution limits the number of presidential terms to two. The outgoing head of state already has two on the clock. Except that the adoption of a new Constitution would allow it to reset this counter to zero.

Since mid-October 2019, the mobilization against President Alpha Condé has given rise to massive demonstrations, dead city days that impact the economy of one of the poorest countries on the planet, and serious police brutality. At least 30 civilians and one gendarme were killed.

These tensions, the opposition’s calls to prevent the referendum and the legislative elections from taking place, as well as the attacks of the last few days on polling stations or voting equipment, have heightened fears in a country customary of demonstrations and brutal repressions. The army was put on alert last week. Pure precaution according to the authorities.

Cancellation

The opposition, which has been denouncing for months “a constitutional coup”, still refused on February 29 to be content with the postponement. She promises to continue her fight to cancel the poll. At the end of the meeting of his coalition, a call to demonstrate was launched from March 5 and this “until the departure of Alpha Condé”, says a press release.

“We have heard the postponement of the legislative elections and the referendum. We congratulate the people of Guinea who valiantly fought against this constitutional coup. However, we are not satisfied with this postponement”, Ibrahima Diallo, the head of operations of the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), the collective of parties and civil society, declared against a possible third term of president Alpha Condé, elected in 2010, told AFP , then re-elected in 2015.

“We will continue the fight until the complete withdrawal of this forfeiture from this new Constitution. The fight continues until Alpha Condé leaves power under the current Constitution” which limits the number of presidential terms to two, added Ibrahima Diallo.

The main Guinean opponent, Cellou Dalein Diallo, estimated on Twitter that “Alpha Condé’s speech is more like a declaration of war against the opposition and the FNDC than an offer of peace and dialogue”. And to conclude: “No to the constitutional coup, not to the electoral masquerade neither on March 1, nor in 15 days”.

The speech of Alpha Condé is more like a declaration of war against the Opposition and the @FNDC_Gn than an offer of peace and dialogue.

No to the constitutional coup, not to the electoral masquerade neither on March 1, nor in 15 days!# Amoulanfé ! – Cellou Dalein Diallo (@Cellou_UFDG) February 29, 2020

Lack of credibility

The doubts expressed by the international community as to the credibility of power have increased in recent weeks. The International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), accompanying the electoral process in Guinea, judged “Problematic” nearly 2.5 million names of voters on the lists, with duplicates and the presence of deceased persons.

ECOWAS Communiqué on Guinea – February 27, 2020 pic.twitter.com/BLMP2tEBDg – ECOWAS-ECOWAS (@ecowas_cedeao) February 27, 2020

Rarely, the African Union recalled its observers on February 28. The ECOWAS, for its part, gave up deploying its own because of the potential risks. His mission of good offices in Guinea was also canceled, at the last minute, on February 27. Reason mentioned: the agenda of President Alpha Condé.

EUROPEAN UNION DECLARATION: “As it stands, the lack of inclusiveness and transparency casts doubt on the credibility of the upcoming electoral deadlines.” #Guinea #Kibaro https://t.co/yhJc0rP65x – Delegation of the European Union to Guinea (@UEenguinee) February 28, 2020

In a press release, the European Union questions “the credibility of the upcoming electoral deadlines”, due in particular to “the lack of inclusiveness and transparency”. In the document, it is based in particular on the findings of the OIF and the decisions of the AU and the ECOWAS. However, according to the authorities, missions from the OIF and the ECOWAS are expected next week for an assessment of the electoral roll.