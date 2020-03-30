Fourth Russian coronavirus patient dies, victim had serious pre-existing condition

A 56-year-old cancer survivor has become Russia’s fourth Covid-19 fatality. Recovery from her previous illness had left the woman, from Moscow, with only one lung and her body was unable to cope with the new coronavirus infection.

The deceased, who has yet to be named, was diagnosed upon admission to hospital with pneumonia in her remaining lung. She died on Friday.

The total official number of Covid-19 cases in Russia stood at 1,036 on Friday, rising from 840 the day before. Of those, 703 cases were registered in the capital.

To deal with the contagion, the Russian government has ordered a shutdown of all restaurants, cafes, and shops – except grocery stores and pharmacies – across the country between March 28 and April 5. Carryout and delivery remains allowed, however.

All public parks are to stay closed, and the government has urged believers to refrain from going to church as well. President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the following week a holiday, with citizens unable to work from home getting paid time off, excluding those working in essential services.

The restrictions are “absolutely essential to slow down the spread of the coronavirus infection and decrease the number of those sick,” said Sergey Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow and head of the Russian anti-coronavirus task force.

