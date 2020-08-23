France quarantine: Should you cancel your August holiday to France?

FRANCE has now made masks compulsory on certain streets in Paris, but should you cancel your upcoming holiday to France?

France is a hugely popular holiday destination for Britons. Travel experts believe travellers from France may be subject to a 14-day quarantine after an expected announcement is due from the Government today. As coronavirus cases in France are on the rise, should you cancel your August holiday to France?

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the UK “will not hesitate” to add more countries to the travel quarantine list in order to protect public health. Arrivals to the UK from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra have been told they will need to self-isolate for 14 days. The news comes as a surge of cases has been reported in France. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, France recorded 23.4 cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks. New infections in France rose by more than 40 percent on Friday, with 2,288 further cases over the past 24 hours compared to 1,604 new cases reported on Thursday.

Since the outbreak was first reported in France, the country has confirmed 206,696 cases of the virus. Of those cases, 30,371 have died. The virus has been most prolific in the Ile-de-France and Grand Est regions with 73,341 and 31,235 cases respectively. According to Worldometer, there are currently 92,853 active cases of the virus, of which 379 are in a serious or critical condition. The country’s health ministry said: “The situation is precarious.” It added: “We could at any moment tip into a scenario that is less under control, like in Spain. “It is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter.”

France’s scientific committee has warned the country in the midst of a second surge. Currently, Britons do not have to quarantine upon returning from France, but this could change if cases continue to rise. Quarantines have already been re-imposed for travellers from Spain and Luxembourg. Spain was added to the quarantine list a fortnight ago, when the infection rate hit 27.4 per 100,000. In France, the 14-day cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in France rose from 19 per 100,000 on July 31 to 24.2 per 100,000 in the past 24 hours.

Should you cancel your August holiday to France? Several Britons are now cancelling their holidays to France amid the rising cases of coronavirus. Spanish holidaymakers were enraged to be warned of the 14-day mandatory quarantine just hours ahead of when it came into effect. This left many in the position of trying to hurry home to avoid the quarantine and left others panicked about isolating upon their return.

What happens if the quarantine is reimposed in France? Anyone entering the country from a quarantine country must provide contact details and then self-isolate for 14 days, or face a fine of up to £1,000. People who do not self-isolate when required to after being abroad can be fined up to £1,000 in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Those returning to Scotland could be fined £480, with fines up to £5,000 for persistent offenders.

Britons have been advised against all but essential to Spain, Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas. Several countries and territories including France exempt from advice against ‘all but essential’ international travel. However, the FCO advises all travellers to get travel insurance. Travel insurance will automatically become invalid if you are visiting a country where the FCO is still advising against all but essential travel. The UK has said that it is ‘closely monitoring” the situation in France and has recently added quarantine requirements for arrivals from Spain, Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas. Speaking on Saturday, Mr Sunak told Sky News: “We’re in the midst of a global pandemic and that means there is always the risk of disruption to travel plans and people need to bear that in mind.” Anyone travelling to France is advised to you make sure you have appropriate travel insurance in case you have unexpected costs on the FCO travel advice page.

