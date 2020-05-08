France sees lowest weekday COVID-19 death toll increase…

PARIS, April 30 – The number of people who died of coronavirus infection in France increased by 289 or 1.2% to 24,376 on Thursday, the lowest increase on a weekday since end March, government data showed.

On Sunday, only 242 new deaths were reported, but on Sundays the data reporting from nursing homes is often delayed, leading to a catch-up during the week.

Health Ministry chief Jerome Salomon said the number of people in intensive care units fell to 4,019 from 4,207 on Wednesday, down for a 22nd consecutive day.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 26,283 from 26,834, also continuing an uninterrupted fall since more than two weeks.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)