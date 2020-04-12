France’s coronavirus daily casualty reduces – health …

PARIS, April 5 – France’s daily death toll from the unique coronavirus dropped in the past 24 hours, the health and wellness ministry claimed on Sunday.

The health and wellness ministry information showed that 357 individuals passed away from COVID-19 in healthcare facilities, compared to 441 in the previous 24 hours, taking the total toll in hospitals to 5,889.

The ministry added that 2,189 people had died in assisted living facility since March 1, taking France’s total fatality toll to 8,078. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Pravin Char )