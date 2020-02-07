Frank Lampard has sent Chelsea first-team stars message they could be axed – Peter Crouch

Frank Lampard made a big selection decision for Chelsea’s trip to Leicester.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has sent a message to his first-team stars they could be dropped like goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, claims former England striker Peter Crouch. Kepa had played every minute of Chelsea’s first 24 Premier League games of the season before being dropped for the 2-2 draw with Leicester on Saturday. The experienced Willy Caballero came into the side in place of the Blues’ record signing.

Kepa has received some criticism for his performances of late and that was backed up by the statistic that showed the Spaniard had the worst save percentage in the Premier League from shots inside the box. Kepa joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 for £71.6million – a world-record fee for a goalkeeper. Crouch says it was brave of Blues boss Lampard to drop him at the King Power. However, the pundit believes it was the right call and sends a message to Kepa’s team-mates they are not safe for their spot in the side.

“I think it’s a big, big decision but I think managers live and die by these decisions,” Crouch said on BT Sport. “I think it’s a brave one but I think he hasn’t been up to it in recent weeks. “You look at some of his mistakes, he’s not been commanding. “Willy Caballero has obviously got a lot of experience and he’ll come in and step in. Man Utd’s Ighalo transfer explained, Liverpool boss on Salah’s future, Chelsea wanted four [BLOG]

Roger Federer drops retirement hint after Novak Djokovic loss at Australian Open [PRESS CONFERENCE]

Man Utd transfer news: Why did United only make THREE signings in transfer window? [TRANSFERS]

“But you think about the people that have bought him, people upstairs, it was a lot of money, it’s a brave shout from Frank but I think it’s the right one. “I think it shows to the whole team that if you’re not doing it, it doesn’t matter who you are, you’re going to be out the side. “I think that’s going to keep the whole squad on their toes. “That’s why I think it’s, although it’s a big call, I think it’s the right call for the side and it will keep everyone at it and on their toes.”