Fred lifts lid on Man Utd’s ‘problems’ in scathing verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad

Manchester United have been inconsistent this season and need to finish strongly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United midfielder Fred admits that there are “lots of problems” within the squad right now – one of them being the lack of creativity in midfield. United are eighth in the Premier League with just over a third of the season to go.

United have endured a torrid season on the whole and are at serious risk of missing out on the top four spots in the league. They can close the gap with a victory over Chelsea, who are fourth, on February 17 when they return to action. Fred hasn't performed as well as he'd have hoped since joining United but he has somewhat improved this season.

The Brazilian plays regularly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – especially since Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay were ruled out for months with injuries. Fred was asked about United's season so far in an interview with Ale Oliveira and he admitted that there were multiple problems in a scathing review. "We are lacking a lot right now, first of all we need to figure out things on the pitch," he said.

“We are lacking creativity, especially in midfield. “We also need to improve as a group, our group lacks the ‘sticking together mentality’, we have lots of problems. “There are a lot of discussions, every group has this sort of problem, but ours has this.” United have lost games to Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Burnley while they’ve also drawn games with Watford, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Fred went on to say that there was also a problem with “vanity” in the United squad as he ramped up his critique. “Vanity is also an issue and we need to stop this and just run on the pitch,” he added. “We need to stick a goal inside our minds, focus on it and go forward. “We need to be on the same page and today some players have different objectives.