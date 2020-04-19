Free Beer For A Year! How Canceled Wedding Plans Can Net A Lot Of Beer

For those couples that had to postpone their wedding ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, Anheuser-Busch (BUD) has a wedding gift to lift their spirits.

The brewing company is offering one lucky couple a year of free Busch beer. The company announced the promotion in a Twitter post, saying that “Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR.”

To enter the sweepstakes, couples need to send a photo of themselves and tell Busch how they plan to celebrate their nuptials. The entry needs to be accompanied with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win.

Couples were already responding to the post at the time of writing with one couple saying, “We were suppose to get married May 16 and it’s postponed to July 31. Ice-cold Busch for a year might be the only thing that will make up for postponing our wedding and canceling our bachelor/bachelorette parties after being together for 10 years.”

Another couple posted, “I had to postpone our April wedding to this fall but couldn’t wait any longer to be married! So we got married in our living room! The big Wedding/Reception is set for this fall and will have all the Busch lite our guests can drink!”

For beer lovers that have no plans to get married, they can still get in on the giveaway by tagging a friend with the hashtag #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win Busch swag.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch stock were up 0.73% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT on Friday.