Free bus pass age is changing for some Britons – how to check what age you’ll get yours

FREE bus passes are a lifeline for getting around for many people, and the older person’s bus pass is a scheme many may well look forward to. The age at which point one can get it is changing in some parts of the UK.

Whether it’s for running errands or socialising, the older person’s bus pass is of help to many. However, the age when it can be received isn’t the same in every corner of the UK.

In Wales, for instance, a person can get this bus pass when they reach the age of 60. The same applies for the older person’s bus pass in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Those who are 60 plus and living in these countries are told to visit Transport Scotland and nidirect respectively to apply. However, in England, a person can only get the older person’s bus pass when they reach female state pension age.

This is regardless of whether the applicant is a man or a woman. In the past, the state pension age for women was 60, while it was 65 for men. As of November 2018, state pension age parity between men and women was reached. In that month, the state pension age for women reached 65, and now the age for both sexes is rising.

It means that free bus pass age in England is also increasing. It’s possible to check when a person will reach this time of their life via the “Check your State Pension age” tool on the government website. Having accessed this service, users need to click “Bus pass age” rather than “State Pension age” when they’re asked “What would you like to calculate”. They then need to enter their date of birth.

The calculator will then state the date when the individual would qualify for a bus pass, according to the different countries in the UK. However, it’s important to be aware that some may be able to get a free bus pass earlier than this. “The dates may be different in some areas, check with your council when you can apply for a bus pass,” GOV.UK states. An example of this is in Greater London.