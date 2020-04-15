Free Food: How Students Can Get A Free Whopper From Burger King

Burger King has started a promotion just for students, offering them a quiz that can earn them a free Whopper if they get the answers right.

The Whopper test is being held on the fast-food chain’s social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram – and features a different quiz question each day.

Monday through April 20, Burger King will be running the Whopper promotion, covering subjects such as math, biology, chemistry, and literature.

To answer the questions, student need to respond on the BK app. With the right answer, students will get a free Whopper with purchase. There is a limit of one per student and the answer to the quiz question is the promo code in the app.