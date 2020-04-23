French group Lagardere scraps dividend

PARIS, April 7 – French multimedia conglomerate Lagardere, under pressure from activist fund Amber Capital and from the impact of the coronavirus crisis, said on Tuesday it was cancelling its dividend.

Lagardere said money saved by cancelling the dividend would go towards setting up a company ‘COVID solidarity fund’ aimed at helping staff and partners.

Amber Capital, which owns around 16.4% of Lagardere’s share capital, asked Lagardere last month to cancel the dividend, amid other requests made by the fund aimed at improving the conglomerate’s performance.

