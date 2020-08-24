French nudist resort reports ‘worrying’ level of COVID-19 cases

A French nudist holiday resort on the Mediterranean coast has reported a “very worrying” number of coronavirus cases, with around 100 people infected.

The Le Cap d’Agde resort in the southern Herault region is hailed as a naturist paradise.

But French health authorities issued an alert for the area on Sunday regarding the “worrying” circulation of coronavirus, with 57 cases reported on Wednesday and 38 last Monday.

The Regional Health Agency (ARS) said the rate of COVID-19 positive cases among those who visited the naturist village is four times higher than people who stayed in the nearby city of Adge and did not travel to the resort.

The agency has called for “strict compliance with preventative measures” and said more testing would be carried out on Monday.

France has over 280,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and has reported over 30,000 deaths.

The country has seen an uptick in infections since lockdown measures were eased in May.

On Sunday, France reported its highest daily level of coronavirus cases since the end of the two-month lockdown period with 4,897 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

France’s health minister Olivier Veran said the virus is circulating four times more among people under the age of 40 than among people aged over 65.

In comments to France’s Journal Du Dimanche (JDD) published on Sunday he said gatherings and parties where social distancing rules were ignored were mainly to blame.