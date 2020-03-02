Friends reunion CONFIRMED: ‘The One Where They All Got Back Together’

FRIENDS fans are finally hearing the news they have all been waiting for – a reunion has been confirmed by WarnerMedia.

After more than 15 years since the hit show’s finale, the original cast will officially be getting back together for a special reunion this spring, according to WarnerMedia. The six original cast members – Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) will all reunite.

The episode will be an untitled, unscripted special on HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service. The special will film on the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, California. Thanks to Netflix and other streaming platforms, the show has continued to live on far past its last episode in 2004.

The beloved US sitcom became an icon of the 90s and early noughties and has been on Netflix since January 2015. Although it was removed off the US Netflix streaming service at the start of 2020, it remains on the UK’s Netflix site. The show will soon be moving over to HBO Max exclusively. On Instagram on Friday all the original cast members wrote: ”It’s happening.”

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV said: “Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library.” “I became aware of ‘Friends’ when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. “It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.” Ben Winston will direct and executive produce the specula long with the original executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.