From cat fairs to museum tours – here are some online events to check out this weekend

WE’RE HEADING INTO another weekend in Ireland with restrictions on movement in place in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

So, with another few weeks ahead of us of the nation being asked to stay at home, we’ve compiled a list of some online events that people can take part in.

Virtual rave



Source: Shutterstock/Salivanchuk Semen

Do you miss heading on nights out? Well, Mindset & Ravers are hosting a virtual rave today, starting at 6pm and running until midnight.

The event will be live-streamed on Zoom, so people can access the fun from the comfort of their homes.

DJs for the event include ADM Tracks, Nicco Low, Rohit Dange and Jason Brauer.

Museum tour



The Epic Museum is located at the CHQ Building in Dublin



Source: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

Fancy adding some culture to your weekend?

Well, you can explore the various wonders of Epic, the Irish Emigration Museum, and take a stroll around its exhibitions from your home.

These tours can be done at any time of the day.

Tours of the various rooms in the museum can be found here.

Dublin Cat Fair



Source: Shutterstock/Alena Ozerova

Are you a cat person? This event will be right up your street if so.

The Dublin Cat Fair is hosting this year’s event online tomorrow from 10am to 5pm.

People who tune in will be able to listen to lectures from cat experts across four countries on topics such as cat massage therapy, cat photography and pet bereavement.

More information about the fair can be found here.

Colouring session



Millie Marotta



Source: Gareth Davies Photography

Millie Marotta, who is behind colouring books for adults (her latest book is Millie Marotta’s Animal Kingdom), has created an image for kids (or adults) to colour in and express their support for the Irish health service.



Source: Millie Marotta

(Click here to download the image to print out)

Netflix Party



Source: Shutterstock/Studio R3

For those who are looking to sit back and watch to television with their friends (from a distance) this weekend, Netflix Party is the place to go.

Netflix Party synchronises video playback from different Netflix accounts and allows those watching together to use a group chat to, well, have the chats.

Running



Source: Shutterstock/CrispyPork

And finally, if you’re looking for new ways of keeping your fitness levels up, the Dublin Simon Community is hosting its new ‘Run @ Home’ event this month and next.

People who sign up have one month to run the distance of a marathon.

“You can run at home or get out into the fresh air and do a lap or two of your neighbourhood,” Dublin Simon Community says.