From virtual raves to a tour around Dublin Zoo – here are some online events to check out this Bank Holiday weekend

WE’RE HEADING INTO our first bank holiday weekend in Ireland since restrictions on movement were put in place by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

So, with a long weekend ahead of us and with the nation being asked to stay at home, we’ve compiled a list of some online events that people can take part in.

Comedy show

This Saturday @covid_comedy is back! Tickets from £2 and you can get them till 5pm on Saturday. Check out this line up! 2 grand raised already! https://t.co/nQUS3IGv3z pic.twitter.com/ZsSTNTxosp — Kiri Pr’chard-McLean (@kiripritchardmc) April 7, 2020

Source: Kiri Pr’chard-McLean/Twitter

In need of some laughter this weekend? Well, a ‘The Covid Arms’ is hosting an online comedy event in aid of the Trussell Trust this evening at 7pm.

Starting at £2 (€2.28), people can purchase tickets for the live-stream here.

This weekend’s acts include Kiri Pritchard Mclean, Mark Watson, Aisling Bea and Jonathan Mayor.

Virtual rave



Source: Shutterstock/Salivanchuk Semen

Do you miss heading on nights out? Well, Mindset & Ravers are hosting a virtual rave today, starting at 6pm and running until midnight.

The event will be live-streamed on Zoom, so people can access the event from the comfort of their homes.

DJs for the event include ADM Tracks, Nicco Low, Rohit Dange and Jason Brauer.

A trip to the zoo



Baby Asian elephants at Dublin Zoo



Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

On Monday at 10am, Dublin Zoo is opening its virtual doors on YouTube and will take viewers on a tour to visit some of the nation’s favourite animals at the zoo.

For those who can’t wait for Monday, Dublin Zoo’s live webcams are available to view on the website, with footage of the elephants, penguins and the African Savanna.

Fashion show



Source: Shutterstock/maximus19

The Irish Vintage Social Club is a group of vintage-loving individuals who meet up for events such as brunch and cocktails, and enjoy things from periods past.

Tomorrow, the group is hosting its first virtual fashion show.

The event will be live-streamed on its Facebook at 3pm.

Museum tour



Source: Shutterstock/RomanSlavik.com

Fancy adding some culture to your weekend?

Well, you can explore the various wonders of the Louvre Museum in Paris and take a stroll around its exhibitions from your home.

These tours can be done at any time of the day.

Tours of various rooms in the museum can be found here.

Yoga



Source: Shutterstock/fizkes

There are countless health coaches and fitness instructors hosting online exercise classes at the moment, which people can follow along to at home.

One such example is Yoga Fitness Dublin.

The company is currently live streaming all its classes. A timetable of what’s on offer is available here.

Radio listening



Source: RTÉ

RTÉ Lyric FM is inviting listeners to tune in on Sunday night for the broadcast of Max Richter’s world record breaking ‘Sleep’, a work composed in consultation with renowned American neuroscientist David Eagleman.

The 2015 BBC premiere broadcast of Sleep broke two Guinness World Records for longest continuous broadcast and longest live broadcast of a single piece of music.

The work intends to examine the relationship between music and the subconscious mind. Rather than giving the music our full concentration, listened are being asked to experience it in a state of sleep.

The piece will be aired at midnight on Sunday night, heading into Monday morning.