‘Frozen 2’s Olaf Spin-Off Getting Fast-Tracked With Josh Gad Recording From Home

A spinoff of Disney’s “Frozen 2” will be released with Josh Gad providing the voice for the character Olaf. Disney Animation announced that it’s creating an all-new, all-digital series that features the character as the lead.

According to Screen Rant, Josh Gad had to get creative for his role. While recording to provide Olaf’s voice, he still practiced social distancing by recording dialogue and sound effects from his home. Another member of Disney Animation and Olaf’s Supervising Animator, Hyrum Osmond, has joined Gad by creating the series within the confines of his own home.

Gad tweeted about his work, saying that he was called about recording dialogue and sounds for Olaf from home. This is welcome news for those who loved Olaf in “Frozen 2,” which has been released early on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, due to the coronavirus pandemic. People who are subscribed to the service can now enjoy the movie in the safety of their own homes.

The series, according to The Verge, will be titled “At Home With Olaf” and follows the loveable snowman as he gets into his usual shenanigans around Arendelle. Gad pens the first episode and also provides the voice for Olaf, while Osmond animates.

This new Olaf series of shorts is reportedly better than it’s predecessor “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” a short which played before the animated film “Coco” in 2017. There has been no definite word on how frequently the animated shorts will be published, but a tweet from Disney Animation said that the shorts will be a “new digital series.” That means more episodes are coming out in the future.

This isn’t Gad’s first project at home as well. The actor has been going live on Twitter and Instagram, using the respective apps’ live features to read to children from around the world.