‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 3 Live Stream Details Revealed, Spoilers; Tohru And Yuki At Ayame’s Store

Yuki Sohma and Tohru Honda visit Ayame Sohma’s store for the first time in “Fruits Basket” Season 2 episode 3. The episode is titled “Shall We Go and Get You Changed?”

This article contains spoilers from “Fruits Basket” Season 2 episodes.

According to the official episode 3 spoilers, Yumi and Tohru come to see Ayame at his store. Ayame runs a store, which sells handmade costumes like maid costumes and dresses with frills.

Mine Kuramae, Ayame’s seamstress, works with him at the store. When she sees Yuki and Tohru, she rushes to another room.

Ayame reveals that Mine gets an urge to change her dress when she encounters a cute woman.

Meanwhile, in “Fruits Basket” Season 2 episode 2, the students are reminded to submit their career plan forms as soon as they can. The teacher also reminds them of the parent-teacher conferences, which are set to happen after the summer break.

Elsewhere, Tohru announces that she wants to start working soon so that she can support herself. Uo tells her that instead of working she can marry either Kyo or Yuki. The two boys are shocked, but Tohru tells Uo that it is too early to think about marriage.

Later, Kyo and Tohru visit Kazuma’s house. Kazuma is Kyo’s master. After seeing the master struggle while preparing lunch, Tohru offers to cook for them. Kazuma heads out to meet Kyo’s father who hates Kyo because he has the Cat zodiac. According to his father, Kyo must remain in a dark room. However, Kazuma confronts him and tells him that Kyo has changed and he should too.

Kazuma meets Kyo and Tohru and they continue their conversation about their future over lunch.

“Fruits Basket” Season 2 episode 3 can be watched online via live streaming mode on Crunchyroll. Currently, the episodes are available in Japanese with English subtitles. The episode is scheduled to air on Monday, (April 20).