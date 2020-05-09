Frying pan pizza becomes the latest lockdown foodie trend to take over Instagram

Since British people went into lockdown and cafes and restaurants closed their doors in March, people have been taking to Instagram to show off their burgeoning culinary skills.

Supermarket shelves were suddenly stripped of flour and eggs as cooks showed off their homemade banana breads.

Since then bakers have gone on to try their hands at sourdough starters, pancake cereal and cookie fries – but the latest creation going viral is frying pan pizza.

Foodies have been busy sharing delicious-looking snaps of the Italian-inspired dish, which is put together by frying dough in a dry pan before adding passata sauce, basil, mozzarella and toppings and grilling it on a high heat for a few minutes to melt the cheese.

Speaking to Femail, Waitrose revealed its online searches for the term ‘pizza dough’ are up 332 per cent year on year at Waitrose.com, with the term ‘pizza sauce’ also up by 531 per cent.

Customer demand for bread flour is high, with sales up by 145 per cent compared to this time last year, and yeast sales also rising by 190 per cent.

According to Kendall Zaluski, chef tutor at the Waitrose Cookery School in Finchley Road, London, a frying pan is a great tool to make the perfect pizza.

She told FEMAIL: ‘I actually think that the best way to get a top notch pizza at home is in a frying pan – you get that initial heat to the bottom of the pizza, which gives a crispy base and better rise throughout the dough.

‘Pizza is such a fun, family-friendly dinner to make and the topping possibilities and pizza shapes are endless, so it’s not surprising that it has become a lockdown staple.’

London food chain Pizza Pilgrims has also got in on the action. It’s selling ‘Pizza in the Post’ kits, enabling you to recreate its pizza recipes using the frying pan and grill method at home.

Pizza Pilgrims told FEMAIL that the frying pan recipe is great as most domestic ovens only reach levels up to 250C, while pizza is usually cooked in restaurants at 450C to 500C.