FTSE 100 LIVE: UK falls into deepest recession in history – ‘Never seen anything like it’

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirmed the huge second quarter contraction after a 2.2 percent fall in the first three months of 2020. It comes after ONS data showed around 730,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March when the coronavirus lockdown began in a sign of the toll taken on the economy by the pandemic. Employment also dropped by the largest amount in a quarter since 2009 between May and June.

This follows a far-lower-than-expected 1.8 percent rebound month-on-month in May.

Despite the record-breaking GDP slump expected for the second quarter, experts will be keenly watching the monthly figure for June amid predictions it will show a sharp eight percent bounce-back as lockdown restrictions eased further.

Fears of a second wave of Covid-19 had led Mr Sunak to consider delaying major public spending decisions until after the crisis, most likely until the spring.

Economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic means Chancellor Rishi Sunak may delay his autumn Budget.

The S&P 500 is about 0.9% below its intraday record high of 3,393.52.

At 9.43am ET (2.43pm BST), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 230.21 points, or 0.83%, at 27,917.12, the S&P 500 was up 30.25 points, or 0.91%, at 3,363.94.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 115.54 points, or 1.07%, at 10,898.37.

Wall Street is expected to open higher with the S&P 500 crawling toward a record high as a sharp fall in US oil stockpiles drove up prices.

The S&P 500 and Dow snapped seven days of gains on Tuesday after the benchmark index came within 0.15% of its closing record high, powered by historic fiscal and monetary stimulus and signs of a nascent economic recovery.

Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, speaking about Tuesday’s move said: ”The S&P 500 got very close (to a record high), and there might be some technical resistance at that level.

“But it does look like this morning, there’s enough upside momentum that markets could very well be past that when they open.”

The Swiss federal government expects a financing deficit of 20.9 billion Swiss francs ($22.87 billion) and an ordinary budget deficit of 3.1 billion francs this year as the coronavirus pandemic hits revenue.

It said: “According to initial estimates, the extraordinary budget measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic amount to 17.8 billion francs.”

Switzerland ran a federal budget surplus of 3.6 billion francs in 2019 but, like other countries around the world, it was forced to shutter much of the economy for weeks to stem the spread of the disease.

Responding to new figures which show that the UK has officially suffered a recession,Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) national chairman Mike Cherry said: “Small firms make-up 99% of our business community and we won’t recover from this incredibly sharp recession unless they’re firing on all cylinders. Every policy change from here on in needs to be carefully assessed for its potential to create jobs, spur growth and increase productivity.

“We need the most pro-business, pro-self-employed Budget ever this autumn, one that lowers the costs of innovating and bringing great goods and services to market and eschews tax rises.

“We’ve had welcome measures to aid business survival and job retention, the Government should now be focussing on measures to aid business and job creation.

“A cut to employer national insurance contributions, backing for the New Enterprise Allowance and Start-Up Loans Programme, ambitious investment in our infrastructure – not least broadband – networks, taking more small firms out of the regressive business rates system and ending a worsening £23 billion late payment crisis are all a must.

He added: “In four months’ time the UK will transition to its new relationship with the EU but we still have no idea what that relationship will look like.

“When EU-UK talks resume on Monday, we need to see negotiators on all side accelerating their efforts to agree a pro-business deal in acknowledgement of the fact that time is of the essence.

“It’s been encouraging to see UK efforts to strike new trade deals. It’s critical that any new UK free trade agreements include a dedicated small business chapter spelling out exactly how each deal will protect and promote the interests of the UK’s 5.8 million small businesses.”

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics blamed the Government’s slow response to Covid-19 for the depth of the UK’s second-quarter contraction.

He said: “The long duration of the lockdown in the second quarter, due to the Government’s slow response to Covid-19 in March, followed by its failure to prevent the virus from spreading from hospitals, was at the root of the economy’s under-performance in the second quarter.”

He warned the rebound will “peter out in the autumn” with further lockdowns likely.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) and British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) called for Chancellor Rishi Sunak to take further action before the autumn statement to help prevent a disaster for jobs and businesses.

“The battle now is to prevent longer-term scarring from this plunge in economic activity,” according to IoD chief economist Tej Parikh.

He added: “The Chancellor must respond now with measures to support jobs by cutting the cost of employment, for instance by reducing employers’ National Insurance contributions.

“By the autumn, it might be too late to have greatest effect.”

Like the FTSE, European markets are also enjoying a strong start to the day.

Euronext 100, CAC 40 and Swiss Market Index are all up on open.

Only DAX has suffered a small decline.

Euronext is up 0.35%, CAC 0.22% and Swiss Market 0.41%.