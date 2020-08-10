FTSE 100 LIVE: US job growth forecast to slow dramatically as COVID-19 cases soar

US EMPLOYMENT growth is expected to have slowed significantly in July as COVID-19 cases soar. This would provide the clearest evidence yet that the economy’s recovery from the recession caused by the pandemic is faltering.
The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday could pile pressure on the White House and Congress to speed up negotiations on another aid package. Talks have been dragging over differences on major issues including the size of a government benefit for tens of millions of unemployed workers.
A $600 weekly unemployment benefit supplement expired last Friday, while thousands of businesses have blitzed through loans offered by the government to help with wages.
A labor market relapse would be more bad news for President Donald Trump, who is lagging in opinion polls behind former Vice President Joe Biden.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 1.58 million jobs in July, which would be a sharp step-down from the record 4.8 million in June.
That would leave payrolls 13.1 million below their pre-pandemic level. Employment peaked at 152.5 million in February.
The economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter, with gross domestic product dropping at its steepest pace in at least 73 years.
US employment growth slowed considerably in July amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections, offering the clearest evidence yet that the economy’s recovery from the recession caused by the pandemic was faltering.
The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday piles pressure on the White House and Congress to reach an agreement on another aid package. Talks have been dragging over differences on major issues including the size of a government benefit for tens of millions of unemployed workers.
A $600 weekly unemployment benefit supplement expired last Friday, while thousands of businesses have burned through loans offered by the government to help with wages.
Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York, said: “The jobs recovery is on very shaky ground and without seat belts for the unemployed provided by additional fiscal stimulus the economy could be in for a very bumpy ride.
“There cannot be sustainable economic growth if the country has to carry on with the crushing weight of massive unemployment.”
World stocks ended four days of gains on Friday afte Donald Trump cranked up antagonism with China by banning US transactions with two popular Chinese apps Tencent’s WeChat and ByteDance’s TikTok.
With second quarter GDP data showing double digit percentage declines for major economies that may be the worst hits from the coronavirus lockdowns, investors were looking forward to other factors like the US presidential vote and China-US trade.
Jeroen Blokland, portfolio manager at Robeco, of the upcoming US election: “Historical data show equities perform less well when the incumbent party loses and the president is not re-elected and the odds of this happening have increased significantly in recent months.
“What is more, Trump might revert to more drastic policies or statements to try to gain in the polls.
“Today’s banning of Tencent’s WeChat, in addition to TikTok, might be an example of this.”
MSCI’s broadest index of world stocks deepened losses, down more than 1% after four days of gains.
Still, it was around 3% away from a late February peak.
UBS strategists said: “The US pressure on China’s tech sector appears likely to continue in the presidential elections, injecting volatility in the sector and opening the door to escalatory retaliation.”
European stocks also suffered with major indexes down between 0.2% to 0.4% .
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%, with mainland Chinese indexes down more than 1% each, even though Chinese trade data for July showed exports beat expectations.
Safe-haven German bond yields were unchanged at -0.53% in early Friday trade, holding below one-week highs at -0.49% hit on Thursday.
Southern European government bonds have rallied recently despite strong economic data as European assets have become more appealing to investors after the approval by the EU of a 750 billion euro recovery fund boosted sentiment, while ECB measures continue to be in place.
Market focus is on US non-farm payroll data due at 1.30 BST, which are expected to confirm whether there is a slowdown in the labour market’s recovery as a resurgence in coronavirus infections has hampered efforts to reopen the economy.
DZ Bank strategist Andy Cossor said: “The non-farm payrolls component will be closely studied for signs that the US economy is bouncing back after coronavirus-induced restrictions were eased.
“The markets will be paying close attention to the noises from Capitol Hill. Apparently, negotiations towards another stimulus package made progress lately, but more needs to be done before a deal can be agreed.”
Meanwhile a market gauge of long-term eurozone inflation rose above 1.2% for the first time since mid-February.
The FTSE 100 index at 11.45am was down 5.94 at 6021.00.
China’s foreign ministry said it firmly opposes executive orders announced by US President Donald Trump banning transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.
Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: “The US is using national security as an excuse and using state power to oppress non-American businesses. That’s just a hegemonic practice. China is firmly opposed to that.”
He added Beijing will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and the United States would have to bear the consequences of its actions.
House prices have been pushed to a new high after increasing by 1.6 percent, or £3,770, month on month in July, according to an index.
Halifax said the average property value was £241,604 in July, up from £237,834 in June, across the UK.
House prices were up by 3.8 percent annually.
Russell Galley, managing director, Halifax, said: “The average house price in July is the highest it has ever been since the Halifax house price index began.”
China’s economy appeared to be gathering pace in July as exports rose the most this year while some raw material imports hit record highs, adding to hopes for a more sustained recovery.
The economy is gradually emerging from a record contraction in the first quarter but the recovery remains fragile as rising coronavirus cases around the world and renewed lockdowns could hit demand. Chinese consumer spending also remained subdued amid job losses and concerns about a resurgence in infections.
The country’s export performance, however, has not been as severely affected by the global slowdown as some analysts had feared, while signs of stabilisation in the domestic economy have reduced the urgency for more stimulus.
Exports in July increased 7.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest pace since December last year, customs data showed on Friday, confounding analysts’ expectations for a 0.2 percent drop and quickening from a 0.5 percent increase in June.
Imports, on the other hand, fell 1.4 percent, missing market expectations for a 1.0 percent increase.
The FTSE 100 index at 8.15am was down 7.13 at 6019.81.
The FTSE 100 index opened at 6026.94.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the Bank of England’s new economic forecasts represented an improvement on the old ones, but he acknowledged that they show hardship lies ahead.
On Thursday the BoE said the economy would not recover its pre-pandemic size until the end of 2021, slightly later than its previous estimate, but its short-term projections were less grim.
He told BBC News: “It’s an improvement from when they last did their forecast. But… they are right to say that hardship lies ahead.”
Mr Sunak also said he was optimistic a lot of the emergency government-backed loans given to companies during the pandemic will be repaid, and that a trade deal with the EU was still possible in September.
China and Hong Kong stocks fell sharply on Friday after the Trump administration unveiled a plan to ban US transactions with ByteDance’s TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat, escalating tensions with Beijing.
The CSI300 index fell 1.7 percent to 4,682.02 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5 percent to 3,337.43 points.
The Hang Seng index dropped 2.3 percent to 24,364.43 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.1 percent to 9,989.69 points.