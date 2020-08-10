FTSE 100 LIVE: US job growth forecast to slow dramatically as COVID-19 cases soar

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday could pile pressure on the White House and Congress to speed up negotiations on another aid package. Talks have been dragging over differences on major issues including the size of a government benefit for tens of millions of unemployed workers.

US employment growth slowed considerably in July amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections, offering the clearest evidence yet that the economy’s recovery from the recession caused by the pandemic was faltering.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday piles pressure on the White House and Congress to reach an agreement on another aid package. Talks have been dragging over differences on major issues including the size of a government benefit for tens of millions of unemployed workers.

A $600 weekly unemployment benefit supplement expired last Friday, while thousands of businesses have burned through loans offered by the government to help with wages.

Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York, said: “The jobs recovery is on very shaky ground and without seat belts for the unemployed provided by additional fiscal stimulus the economy could be in for a very bumpy ride.

“There cannot be sustainable economic growth if the country has to carry on with the crushing weight of massive unemployment.”

World stocks ended four days of gains on Friday afte Donald Trump cranked up antagonism with China by banning US transactions with two popular Chinese apps Tencent’s WeChat and ByteDance’s TikTok.

With second quarter GDP data showing double digit percentage declines for major economies that may be the worst hits from the coronavirus lockdowns, investors were looking forward to other factors like the US presidential vote and China-US trade.

Jeroen Blokland, portfolio manager at Robeco, of the upcoming US election: “Historical data show equities perform less well when the incumbent party loses and the president is not re-elected and the odds of this happening have increased significantly in recent months.

“What is more, Trump might revert to more drastic policies or statements to try to gain in the polls.

“Today’s banning of Tencent’s WeChat, in addition to TikTok, might be an example of this.”

MSCI’s broadest index of world stocks deepened losses, down more than 1% after four days of gains.

Still, it was around 3% away from a late February peak.

UBS strategists said: “The US pressure on China’s tech sector appears likely to continue in the presidential elections, injecting volatility in the sector and opening the door to escalatory retaliation.”

European stocks also suffered with major indexes down between 0.2% to 0.4% .

Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%, with mainland Chinese indexes down more than 1% each, even though Chinese trade data for July showed exports beat expectations.

Safe-haven German bond yields were unchanged at -0.53% in early Friday trade, holding below one-week highs at -0.49% hit on Thursday.

Southern European government bonds have rallied recently despite strong economic data as European assets have become more appealing to investors after the approval by the EU of a 750 billion euro recovery fund boosted sentiment, while ECB measures continue to be in place.

Market focus is on US non-farm payroll data due at 1.30 BST, which are expected to confirm whether there is a slowdown in the labour market’s recovery as a resurgence in coronavirus infections has hampered efforts to reopen the economy.

DZ Bank strategist Andy Cossor said: “The non-farm payrolls component will be closely studied for signs that the US economy is bouncing back after coronavirus-induced restrictions were eased.

“The markets will be paying close attention to the noises from Capitol Hill. Apparently, negotiations towards another stimulus package made progress lately, but more needs to be done before a deal can be agreed.”

Meanwhile a market gauge of long-term eurozone inflation rose above 1.2% for the first time since mid-February.