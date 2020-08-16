FTSE 100 LIVE: Wall Street stocks near record high after surge across Europe

US STOCKS climbed further on Tuesday, following gains made in Europe, taking it close to record highs set before the coronavirus pandemic emerged earlier this year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent at the start of trading to about half a percent below the peak it reached in February. It peaked on February 19, when investors started dumping shares in anticipation of what proved to be the biggest slump in the US. Markets were severely affected across the globe as the coronavirus pandemic forced nations into lockdown.

“You’ve got to admit that this is a market that wants to go up, despite tensions between US-China, despite news of the coronavirus not being particularly encouraging,” said Andrea Cicione, a strategist at TS Lombard. At 9:44 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was up 15.39 points, or 0.46 percent, at 3,375.86, about 18 points shy of its high of 3,393.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 341.41 points, or 1.23 percent, at 28,132.85, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 48.37 points, or 0.44 percent, at 10,919.99. It followed good signs in Europe, as the FTSE-100 index at 3.45pm was up 79.65 at 6130.24. Earlier, the pan-European STOXX 600 index also rose 1.6 percent.

It comes amid instability in world markets. Japan’s Topix index rose 2.2 percent as trading resumed in Tokyo following a long weekend. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 2.1 percent and China’s CSI 300 of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed shares gained 1.3 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index went up by 1.2 percent. Robert Rennie, global head of market strategy at Westpac, told the FT that there was “no single piece of hard data” showing why there were gains on Tuesday. He added the reopening of markets in Tokyo and Singapore had “boosted liquidity”. Mr Rennie also said: “You continue to see signs of a V-shaped recovery for markets versus a W-shaped recovery from an economic perspective.”

Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago, said: “It’s always given the market a little bit of a boost, thinking that we’re close to a solution. “In the short run, it is factoring into markets.” Cineworld shares have soared after a court ruling in the US appeared to green light a potential takeover bid for the company. Share initially rose by 64pc this morning before dropping to 34pc up. Yesterday a US judge threw out a rule which banned film studios owning cinemas. The FTSE has risen above 6,200 for the first time since July 23. It has soared to 6,202 – a rise of almost 150 points on the day (2.42%). The FTSE shows no sign of stopping this morning. After closing yesterday at 6,050, the index now sits at 6,193. European stocks hit a near three-week high as automakers gained on a surge in China sales numbers, with hopes of a steady economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis boosting global sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.6%, led again by a rally in sectors more exposed to economic swings like travel and leisure, miners and energy firms. Automakers surged 3.1% after data showed China’s auto sales climbed 16.4% in July, the fourth straight month of gains as the world’s biggest vehicle market comes off lows hit during coronavirus lockdown. Paul Danis, chief global strategist at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin, said: ”There has been a decent tick-up in economic growth momentum, and earnings for some of the cyclical sectors have come in better than expected. “There is a good reason to believe that some of the beaten-down value names could pick up. “But it does make sense to have bias for the mega-cap growth names.”

The Hang Seng index rose 2.1% to close at 24,890.68, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.6%, to 10,153.40. Meanwhile the Hang Seng consumer discretionary index ended 3% higher at a near seven-month peak, with Chinese hot-pot restaurant chain operator Haidilao International Holding surging 13% to a record peak. Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Group, said: “Investors are shifting their focus to consumer players that benefit from China’s robust domestic demand, as they are less impacted by the Sino-US tensions.” FTSE has soared on open for its best morning performance in weeks. The index closed at 6,050 yesterday but has risen to 6,157 this morning. It comes despite disappointing job loss figures released by ONS.