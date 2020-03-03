FTSE 100 plummets: £152bn knocked off value as coronavirus fears hit financial markets

CORONAVIRUS has sparked panic across the financial markets with the London Stock Exchange dropping to a new 13-month low and traders warning the outbreak could lead to “anaemic global growth”.

The FTSE 100 leading index of the UK’s biggest listed companies has now fallen more than eight percent in the past four days, down from 7,403.92 points at the start of trading on Monday to 6,757.41 as of 3.30pm today. The downward slide continued today, with the index tumbling from 7,042.47 to a low of 6733.95 at 3.40pm, before rallying slightly to 6,792.69 at 4pm – on overall drop of three percent for the day. Intotal £152billion has been knocked off the value of the index.

Companies around the world are reporting how the outbreak was hitting profits and trading. Aston Martin warned that Chinese customers are falling, while Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered warned the economy in the region was taking a hit and Microsoft said computer sales were suffering. But on the markets, it was airlines and holiday firms that were hardest hit, with shares in Tui, easyJet and British Airways owner IAG all down heavily. EasyJet has suffered harder than most, with shares collapsing 26 percent in a week, as holidaymakers postpone trips and businesses reduce travelling. Some traders had expected stock markets needed a “correction” because they had been trading at record levels in recent months but some fear this week’s slump signals more than a correction.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, of Swissquote bank, said: “The slide we are seeing right now is not the correction of the recent stock rally, but the market’s understanding that the coronavirus outbreak would translate into significantly lower earnings and an anaemic global growth. “If we add the fact that the crisis has only started outside China into the mix, there is a meaningful shift in stock valuations.” There was good news for some businesses, however, with Reckitt Benckiser revealing a surge in demand for cleaning and hygiene products.

Globally, stocks sunk deeper into the red, oil prices fell and US Treasuries rallied into record territory as more signs of the spread of the virus heightened fears of a pandemic. World markets have dropped for six straight days, wiping out more than $3.6 trillion in value. Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev – which produces Corona beer – has warned of the steepest decline in quarterly profit for at least a decade after coronavirus cost it around £132 million in lost profit. The world’s biggest brewing giant, which is also behind the Budweiser and Stella Artois brands, forecast first quarter earnings will tumble by about 10 percent after the virus outbreak saw demand slump in China as it also coincided with the Chinese New Year, sending its shares 8 percent lower.

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said. The two patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after contracting the virus in Italy and Tenerife, according to England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty. The new cases bring the total number of people diagnosed with the flu-like virus in the UK to 15.

In China, where the virus originated, has reported a total of 78,497 cases, including 2,744 deaths. Outside China, there were 3,651, cases including 50 deaths.

