Fuel pump savings: Motorists can save £400 a year on fuel costs by increasing efficiency

FUEL pump savings ca be made if motorists adapt their driving to become more fuel efficient behind the wheel. Current fuel prices are expensive with motorists now paying the highest rate for petrol and diesel costs since September 2019 and savings are now essential for cash-strapped motorists.

Average petrol prices now stand at 127.17p with diesel at 132.69p per litre in figures three pence higher than just before Christmas, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. RAC’s Fuel Watch monitor said prices were likely to come down from their current values as the wholesale price of oil falls.

However, cash-strapped motorists may wish to save extra money and increase their fuel efficiency by making a series of simple changes. Simply driving a car slower, using the right gears and checking your tyres are all tips car experts Warranty Direct says will be enough to save £360 on fuel prices over twelve months. According to Warranty Direct, changing a speed limit regularly is likely to increase fuel consumption by as much as 20 percent. Regularly slowing down and speeding up uses more fuel than travelling at the same consistent speed. Using cruise control technology to ensure you stick to the same speed on certain roads could save up to £67.79 per year.

Diving faster than you should do is the simplest way to burn through extra fuel at a phenomenal rate. Travelling at 70mph will use up 25 percent less fuel than at 80mph in a major benefit for your fuel tank. Just doing this could see a saving of up to £27.87 per year on a fuel bill. Sudden acceleration will cause motorists to use up fuel more quickly so road users are urged to travel at a slower, steady pace if you wish to make the tank last.

Gears are used to put the engine into the right mode for its desires use and can be used critically to save fuel. Higher gears mean higher performance and a faster pace which is likely to burn through fuel faster. However, driving on lower gears could make the engine scream out and therefore gear shifts should be changed to suit a new style of driving. Warranty Direct says £15 could be saved by adjusting the gears correctly and could prevent further damage to your gearbox in the process. According to the Institute of Advanced Motorists, road users should use gentle acceleration and the highest possible gear to save fuel costs.

Under-inflated tyres cause the car to work more which in turn increases the overall fuel consumption by around three percent. Warranty Direct says a new set of tyres could save £15.64 in fuel costs and is likely to make your car safer and easier to control on the roads. Adding items such as a bike rack to a vehicle can jeopardise the aerodynamics of the car and see fuel costs dramatically increase. The increased weight and lack of aerodynamics could see fuel consumption increase by around 10 percent or £52.15 per year.