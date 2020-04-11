‘Full House’ Stars Candace Bure, Bob Saget And More Create Quarantine TikTok Challenge

The “Full House” cast teamed up to recreate the ABC series’ title sequence for a coronavirus-related TikTok. The “Full Quarantine” video includes stars such as John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin and Bob Saget doing things that stay true to their characters’ traits. Candace Cameron Bure shared the clip on her Instagram Wednesday.

She captioned the post: #FullQuarantine _ Stay Home. Stay Safe. Unlike #FullHouse, this will go away. #fullhousechallenge #tiktok #wewin

The video shows Stamos emulating his role as Uncle Jessie, who is still obsessed with his hair. Viewers then see Saget’s Danny Tanner, whose neat freak and germaphobe tendencies are hilariously fitting given the coronavirus crisis. Furthermore, David Coulier continues the sense of nostalgia by reclaiming his role as Joey, who has a fishing rod with a slice of pizza on its hook. Bure’s DJ Tanner is shown plunging a toilet in an apron, which seems to align with her motherly role in the show’s spinoff “Fuller House.”

Jodie Sweetin’s Stephanie Tanner is as unbothered as ever while shown snuggling under her bed’s blanket. Kimmy Gibbler played by Andrea Barber also makes an appearance in an iconic bacon and egg scarf.

The final appearance is claimed by the show’s creator Jeff Franklin and his two golden retrievers, one of whom has on a mask. Warner Brothers fired Franklin as showrunner for “Fuller House” in 2018 after staff members accused him of being verbally abusive, Variety reports.

The #FullHouseChallenge concludes with the same scenes used for the original series. However, a new message was added to the end of the sequence.

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Apr 8, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

“STAY SAFE and STAY HOME,” appears above the scene of the cast sitting around the set’s kitchen table. “Unlike Full House This Will All Go Away.”

The cast’s fans quickly flooded the comment section of Bure’s post.

One fan added, “this is by far the best full house challenge I’ve seen.”

“Oh my gosh love this and Kimmys egg scarf,” someone else wrote with a scarf emoji.

Another viewer replied: “THIS. IS. THE. BEST. VIDEO. EVER!!!!!!”

Stamos, Sweetin, Barber, Coulier and Saget also shared the video on their Instagram pages.