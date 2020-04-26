‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Says It Was ‘Rough’ Ending The Show

“Fuller House” fans aren’t alone in their reluctance to part ways with the Netflix series. Star Candace Cameron Bure said that she’s unsure if “reality has hit yet.”

Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, as reported by ET Online, she said, “I don’t think it will [sink in] until probably the summertime that we’re not coming back.” Bure, who reclaimed her role as D.J. Tanner in the “Full House” spinoff, added, “I’m definitely more at ease now than I was when we finished filming. But it was rough at the end.”

Despite the show’s end, Bure still keeps in touch with the other cast members such as Bob Saget, who plays her dad, Danny Tanner, and David Coulier, who stars as Uncle Joey.

“Bob was my mentor growing up on the set,” she said in reference to “Full House.” “Not because he played a dad, but because he is a dad, so he was very nurturing to us kids and making sure we were protected and everything was great. Dave was just a lot of fun. Dave was like the uncle growing up. So he took me to the circus, he took me to my first hockey game. They were great, I learned so much from them.”

All in all, the Hallmark star is happy to be known for her role in the sitcom and openly embraces being called by her character’s name.

“If I am forever known as D.J. Tanner and everyone’s big sister, I will be thrilled and happy. ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’ have brought so much joy, comfort, and love to so many people. There’s nothing more I want to be associated with than wonderful and positive things. I embrace the show as an adult just as I embraced it back when I was 10 years old.”

As previously reported, Bure teased the release of the second half of “Fuller House” Season 5 earlier this month by way of a behind-the-scenes look at one of the upcoming episodes on Instagram.

She captioned the above clip: “On your mark . . . get set . . . GO [black and white checkered flag emoji]. The race is on for the BIG REVEAL of the last 9 episodes of @fullerhouse & we are so close [winking emoji] #fullerhouse.”

Her post led many fans to believe the episodes could be released earlier than expected. Prior to the post, in an April interview for the “The Talk Chat Room,” Bure told host Sheryl Underwood, that the final half of the season would likely debut in the summer.

All four and a half seasons of “Fuller House” are currently available to stream on Netflix.