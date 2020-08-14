Fundraiser launched to help rehome children of hero mum who drowned saving son

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to pay for the rehoming of the children of a woman who drowned on Sunday.

Danielle Chilvers was trying to save her son and his friend when she drowned at Waxham beach, in Norfolk.

Witnesses pulled the 37-year-old from the water and tried to resuscitate her before paramedics arrived.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

The boys in the kayak were brought safely back to shore by holidaymakers.

In the wake of her death a fundraising page has been set up to help pay for Dani’s children’s futures.

A description on it reads: “Dani was a remarkable woman, loved by everyone, would help anyone.

“She was so happy with life, loved her job and her children were her absolute everything.

“Dani has left behind her two boys. The boys will need to move from their home (and) the house that will be their new home needs a lot of work doing before they can move in and for it to be their new home.”

So far more than £2,000 has been donated for the cause, with many loved ones leaving kind words along with their donations.

Suzanna Budd wrote: “She helped me a lot through school and was always such a wonderful person.

“She died a hero and I know i will never forget her.”

Jane Stratton-Zimmer added: “She did her duty bravely and lost her life.

“Now her children need the village to help.”

Georgia Craig said: “Dani was my Teaching assistant in high school and my neighbour growing up.

“She was an amazing woman and will be truly missed.

“Thinking of the boys and the family in this hard time.”

When she died Dani was staying with her son, who is believed to be aged around 14, at the Poplar Farm campsite beside the sand dunes at Waxham.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Coastguard took 22 minutes to reach the mum after the 999 call for help.

The first rescue unit on the scene – a crew from the charity Sea Palling Lifeboat – arrived at 5.23pm, following an initial 999 call at 5.01pm.

Rescue teams from Bacton and Winterton reached the beach at 5.32pm, although a Coastguard helicopter did not get there until 6.14pm – more than an hour after the initial call.

One person wrote on Facebook : “Waxham needs a lifeguard because the coastguard took too long to turn up. I was on the phone for 20 mins before they arrived!!!!

“So tragic. Hearts to everyone. This is utterly devastating for everyone xxxxxxx”