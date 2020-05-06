FURIA rally past Yeah Gaming in Road to Rio – NA

FURIA Esports came from behind to defeat Yeah Gaming 2-1 on Wednesday, maintaining their perfect record in the ESL One: Road to Rio – North America event.

In other Group B action, MIBR swept Bad News Bears 2-0, and Team Envy downed Team Liquid 2-0.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for North America, South America and Europe started last week. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The North American event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals.

All playoff matches are best-of-three.

The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and $18,000 of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points and $13,000.

The two groups will play on alternating days through Sunday. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10.

On Wednesday, Yeah Gaming jumped on top with a 16-14 win on Inferno before FURIA pulled level with a 16-12 victory over Mirage. FURIA then sealed the match with a 16-9 decision on Nuke, improving their record to 3-0.

MIBR got past Bad News Bears 16-12 on Inferno, 16-7 on Dust II.

Envy had little trouble with Liquid, prevailing 16-7 on Nuke and 16-7 on Dust II.

Group A is in action Thursday with two matches:

–Gen.G vs. Cloud9

–Triumph vs. Evil Geniuses

100 Thieves was slated to oppose Orgless on Thursday, too, but the match was forfeited to 100 Thieves when Orgless withdrew from the event on Tuesday.

ESL One: Road to Rio – North America standings, with win-loss record and map differential

Group A

1. Gen.G, 3-0, +29

2. 100 Thieves, 3-1, +16

3. Triumph, 2-2, -29

4. Cloud9, 2-1, +1

5. Evil Geniuses, 1-2, -17

6. Orgless, 0-5 (withdrew)

Group B

1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, +36

T2. Team Envy, 2-1, +31

T2. MIBR, 2-1, +21

T2. Team Liquid, 2-1, -9

T5. Bad News Bears, 0-3, -27

T5. Yeah Gaming, 0-3, -52

–Field Level Media