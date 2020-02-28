Furious row as UK is ‘petrified of Meghan’s power’ and royals ‘squandered’ Duchess

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, posted a video to her Instagram account yesterday as news she is sacking 15 of her UK staff amid move to the US or Canada broke. It has been claimed the Royal Family has “squandered’ the Duchess’ potential as she and Prince Harry leave the UK.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posted a video on their SussexRoyal Instagram account yesterday. The image showed the Duchess of Sussex discussing her guest edited edition of Vogue last September.

It was posted around the same time the news that she and Harry are getting rid of their UK office broke. This has been perceived by many as more evidence Prince Harry and his wife intend to leave the UK for good. Fans took to Meghan’s Instagram page, claiming Britons are afraid of Meghan’s potential. One Instagram user wrote: “Some in the UK are petrified of your power. Keep shining my darling.”

Another accused the Royal Family of squandering what the LA-born former-actress could bring to the UK. “What a phenomenal woman!!! And to think the royal family squandered all that she brought to their institution and the UK at large. Their loss, but with the kind of person Megan is I know it will be all of our gain!” they wrote. Praise was heaped upon Meghan’s accomplishments since becoming a member of the Royal Family, including this Vogue guest editorship, which made history. It was dedicated to women who contribute to positive change.

Another Instagram user wrote: “I love this. Fastest selling issue of all time. Biggest issue of the last decade. Meghan you’re a TRUE force with an impactful positive change. “Don’t let the dark dim your beautifully radiant contagious light.” “Gosh. Meghan, you are an inspiration and so are every single woman on this amazing cover!” another said. “I feel like we are back to seeing our real Meghan she really looks like herself in this video. You can feel the freedom. She’s amazing and the best thing to ever happen the Royal Family,” one wrote.

However, Meghan’s video was described as “not a good look” by an expert. It was also claimed the couple defied Palace advice to post the video. Rebecca English, Royal Editor on the Daily Mail, spoke with Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning. She told the veteran radio presenter: “It’s all bout optics isn’t it? And that’s not a good look.” She went on to add: “I know that’s a video the palace team haven’t wanted out there but Harry and Meghan have gone ahead solo now.”