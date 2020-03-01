Furious UK fishermen savage Barnier’s Brexit ultimatum – ‘Stop plundering our fish!’

FISHERMEN have issued an urgent warning to Boris Johnson to not back down in the face of escalating EU threats over UK fisheries, insisting that Brussels should no longer be allowed to “plunder our back garden”.

British fishermen have warned Boris Johnson not to use them as a bargaining chip in the upcoming trade talks. Fisheries is expected to be one of the biggest disputes of the future relationship negotiations which gets underway on Monday. One fisherman told the BBC that the current system penalised UK fisheries while it turned a blind eye to EU fishing vessels.

Speaking to the BBC’s Cornwall: This Fishing Life series, a Cornish fisherman said: “I don’t have an issue with the French and Spanish fishing over here. “But, if they are allowed to get five tonnes, we should get five tonnes. “When we are stopped, everyone else should be stopped. If it’s a fair playing field, I don’t have a problem with that. “But when we are stopped and other nations are allowed to continue plundering in our own back garden, that’s where it’s wrong.”

He went on to say: “Our government don’t look after us and I can see we will be used as a bargaining chip again because all the EU nations comes round the British Isles to fish.” Fisheries is set to be a huge flash point in the discussions that start on Monday, after the UK and EU positions announced this week were far apart in agreement. The UK has insisted that any deal of fisheries should be based on the notion that “British fishing grounds are first and foremost for British boats”. In response, Brussels’ negotiating directives insist a future deal should “aim to avoid economic dislocation for European Union fishermen that have traditionally fished in United Kingdom waters”.

The deadlocked talks between the two sides, which have yet to even begin, intensified this week when the UK had warned the EU it will walk away from trade talks in June unless there is a “broad outline” of a deal. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The UK did not vote twice to take back control of its fishing waters only to give that control up again. “As a matter of fact, it doesn’t matter what the EU puts in its mandate as we become an independent coastal state on December 31 2020.”