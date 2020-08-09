Furlough scheme end date: When will the furlough scheme end?

THE furlough scheme was introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in a bid to help employees who could not work amid the coronavirus lockdown. But when will the furlough scheme end?

The furlough scheme, also known as the Government Job Retention Scheme, allowed companies to place employees on furlough while keeping them on the payroll. Workers received 80 percent of their gross salary up to £2,500 a month at no cost to their employer, which enabled people to retain their jobs rather than being let go. But the scheme has been in place for almost five months and it cannot last forever, which has left many people wondering when furlough will end.

When will the furlough scheme end? Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on June 12 the furlough scheme would officially end on October 31, 2020. Mr Sunak, while announcing the closure of the scheme, added an incentive for companies to retain staff by offering £1000 for each worker brought back from furlough. A significant change to the scheme began on August 1, which will mainly affect employers. Since the given date, all workers who have been on furlough will continue to earn 80 percent of their salary, but the Government’s contributions will begin to decrease.

For the month of August, the Government will keep paying the 80 percent subsidiary, but employers must now cover National Insurance and Pension contributions. Throughout the month of September, the Government will pay 70 percent of wages, with employers paying the outstanding 10 percent alongside National insurance and pension contributions. In the last month of the scheme, October, the Government’s contributions will drop to 60 percent with employers expected to pay the remaining 20 percent and other contributions. However, there are rising concerns ending the scheme will bring about mass unemployment in a variety of industries.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) has predicted that 1.2 million jobs will be axed in the two months before Christmas. The NIESR said the proposed end date “is a mistake” and could see joblessness rise to 10 percent by the end of 2020. This equates to an average unemployment rate of 5 percent during 2020 – up from 3.9 percent in the three months to May. Current Government figures shows 9.5 million people are currently living off the furlough scheme at a staggering cost of £1.37billion to the Treasury.

The NIESR is now urging the Government to extend the initiative until the middle of next year in an effort to save jobs. The group argued extending the support would dramatically cut the number of redundancies and would essentially pay for itself. The report comes as the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) recently predicted unemployment rates could reach 3million this year. Unemployment has already risen by 649,000 since lockdown, with the coronavirus crisis claiming an additional 74,000 jobs last month.

Numerous household names including Laura Ashley and Cath Kidston have collapsed since the crisis began in March, with the list growing on a daily basis. NIESR deputy director Garry Young said: “The planned closure of the furlough scheme seems to be a mistake, motivated by an understandable desire to limit spending. “The scheme was intended by the Chancellor to be a bridge through the crisis, and there is a risk that it is coming to an end prematurely and this increases the probability of economic scarring. “The scheme has been an undeniable success in terms of keeping furloughed employees attached to their jobs.”

