Fury fight time tonight: What time is Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury today?

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder battle it out in their rematch tonight – but what time does the fight start?

The second instalment of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury is here as the American puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line once again. The fighters will take to the ring in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas after their first bout ended in a split-decision draw.

Now that the rematch is just hours away, fans have been flooding to social media to express their excitement. “If you’re a boxing fan, #WilderFury2 is your Super Bowl,” one wrote on Twitter. “It’s your Ryder Cup. It’s your World Cup Final. Fights like this don’t happen as often as we want them to. Embrace every moment of it.” Another commented: “This upcoming bout will go down as one of the best heavyweight bouts.”

A third added: “A crushing KO win this weekend by Deontay Wilder makes him a global superstar. “Another major win for Tyson Fury also makes him a superstar and moves him into the all time great heavyweight rankings. “A lot is on the line. This is boxing & sport at its best!” Wilder and Fury compete in the main event in Las Vegas following a packed undercard.

What time is Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury tonight? The fight will take place in the early hours of Sunday morning for UK fans due to the Las Vegas time difference. Wilder and Fury are expected to conduct their ring-walks at approximately 5am GMT. Once the fighters have entered the ring, the WBC heavyweight title bout can begin. However, this time can vary depending on how the preceding fights unfold.

How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury Fans can watch the action live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. The event costs £24.95 to book and their coverage begins at midnight. Live streaming available on the BT Sport Box Office app and via the company’s website.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury predictions Anthony Joshua: “I hope Fury wins. I think the man that nearly did it the first time won’t get it wrong the second time. “He came so close, to the point of a draw, so I think Fury will come back and win.” David Haye: “I’ve played it over in my head so many different times. “My heart and gut just sway to Wilder’s punch power. I think that knockout shot will land on Fury.”

