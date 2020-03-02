Fury vs Wilder 2 main event walkout to be delayed as ESPN put plan in motion

Tyson Fury’s rematch with Deontay Wilder could be delayed if UFC Fight Night 168 is not finished in time.

ESPN are broadcasting Tyson Fury’s heavyweight boxing showdown with Deontay Wilder and UFC Fight Night 168 and both events could have split TV audiences but the broadcaster has put a plan in motion to stop that happening.

Paul Felder takes on Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Fight Night 168 in Auckland, New Zealand. The five-fight card is expected to get underway at midnight (GMT) and will be shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK, while ESPN will broadcast in America. Meanwhile Fury will attempt to win the WBC heavyweight belt when he takes on Wilder in Las Vegas. The pair are not expected to commence their ring walk until around 5am GMT, which is 9pm in Nevada. But that start time could be delayed as the pay-per-view event is being shown on ESPN+ in the States and they do not want it to clash with the UFC.

Fury and Wilder will not make their way into the ring until Felder and Hooker step out of the Octagon Down Under. Anticipation is high for the boxing showdown as the pair fought to a controversial draw during the first clash in December 2018. On that occasion Fury dominated the majority of the round but was knocked down on the canvas in the 12th. The Gypsy King rose from the dead and came back to arguably win the final round too.

But the judges did not agree and they came to a split decision. Fury feels much better prepared to end the fight via knockout this time around, even though he has weighed in heavier. “I couldn’t have done anything more,” he said. “I am feeling ready to go. I have not left any stones unturned. “Every box has been ticked and I have finished the training and all that has to be done. “Well, being that I have knocked all of my sparring partners out cold then yeah, I am definitely looking like a beast.”