 Press "Enter" to skip to content

G7 finance leaders agree on coordination for global…

By Denis Bedoya on May 8, 2020

TOKYO, April 30 – Group of Seven finance leaders agreed during a telephone conference on Thursday on the need for policy coordination to achieve a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Aso made the comment during a news conference held after Japan’s parliament had approved a supplementary budget to fund a $1.1 trillion stimulus package to cushion the blow to the Japanese economy from the pandemic. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Gareth Jones)

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *