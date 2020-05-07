G7 ministers discuss strategies to accelerate economies…

WASHINGTON, April 30 – Finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Thursday discussed strategies to accelerate economic activity once their economies reopened after sweeping lockdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Treasury said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his counterparts from the other G7 countries also discussed the importance of foreign direct investment and the use of investment screening mechanisms to identify national security risks, a department spokesperson said.

