Gains Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Kylie Jenner Still The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Of 2020

Kylie Jenner retains the top spot as the youngest self-made billionaire amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The growing confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States has impacted the country’s economy. Businesses had been shut down, triggering the onset of recession. That said, Forbes counted a total number of 2,095 billionaires as of March 18. They found out that the list is 58 fewer compared to last year and 226 fewer 12 days prior to the finalization of the list. 51% of the billionaires who remained in the list are 51% poorer than they were last year, the said business magazine reported.

Jenner, amidst the reported recession in the economy, still tops the youngest self-made billionaire category with a net worth of $1 billion, according to The Real-Time Billionaires List of Forbes.

Jenner sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc., for $600 million in November 2019. The said deal closed in January 2020 leaving the beauty mogul in-charge of the creative efforts and marketing, Forbes further reported.

Jenner previously emphasized the power of social media. She claimed that she had a strong reach before being able to start anything. Talking about social media, Jenner has reportedly 270 million combined social media platform followers.

Jenner’s youngest daughter, through Instagram, has been endorsing famous brands such as Puma. Apparently, the 22-year-old celebrity could get $1.27 million for just a single sponsored Instagram post, according to the report of Cheat Sheet,

The social media platforms, like Instagram and Twitter, also helped Jenner to continuously endorse and market her products.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus outbreak, it’s business as usual for Jenner’s skin line. Kylie Skin previously announced that the fulfillment center they’re using for the products would remain open under the stringent compliance to health and safety precautions. Consequently, the shipment of orders would continue.

Jenner, in light of the coronavirus outbreak, made a generous donation of $1 million to Los Angeles hospitals. This initiative is geared to aid in purchasing the frontline workers’ personal protective equipment —masks, ventilators and other gear, Cosmopolitan reported.

In addition, Jenner and her mom, Kris, reportedly worked with Coty, Inc. to produce hand sanitizers which will eventually be donated to Southern California hospitals. TMZ was told that the sanitizers would be donated to frontline workers amid the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, also pledged a $1 million donation to support the mothers and children who were gravely affected by coronavirus, ABC News reported.