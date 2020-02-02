Gambling Act review: TV and online betting crackdown on the cards

A FURTHER major shake-up of the gambling industry looks likely as punters lose thousands of pounds betting on internet games and television roulette.

Campaigners who succeeded in getting the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals slashed to £2 last year now want the same limit for TV and online gambling. In a sign change is on the way, the Gambling Commission is looking at stake limits and the Government has pledged to ensure the 2005 Gambling Act is “fit for the digital age”.

Chief executives of the UK’s biggest gambling firms will be hauled before a House of Lords inquiry into the industry on Tuesday and asked what they are doing to ensure customers do not spend more than they can afford. They will also be quizzed about the use of non-disclosure agreements to stop punters speaking out. Durham Conservative MP Richard Holden is pressing for action on online gaming and late-night TV roulette. Mr Holden said: “If it’s not right to have it happening on the high street then it’s even more absurd to allow people to gamble any amount they like on fixed-odds games online from the bus or in their bedroom.” Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan sees the Gambling Act review as “too good an opportunity to miss”.