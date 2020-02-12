Game of Thrones books: How to read GRRM’s A Song of Ice and Fire series in correct order

GEORGE RR MARTIN is famed for his incredible imagination and his fantasy novels that inspired HBO show Game of Thrones – but in what order should fans read the books behind the epic series?

Game of Thrones fans will be very well acquainted with the work of fantasy novelist George R R Martin. The American author has helped the TV series’ creators to come up with some incredible storylines, while also writing the books series on which the show is based. But how can fans read the stories correctly, and in the order they were intended?

The first book in the series, which is likely to be expected, is A Game of Thrones. This novel, published in 1996, introduced some of the key characters in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, including Ned Stark, and his children Bran, Arya and Sansa, as well as Jon Snow, his illegitimate son. Fans also met Daenerys Targaryen, who is played by Emilia Clarke in the TV show. The book also introduced the Lannisters, including Tyrion, Jaime and Cersei, the latter of whom have a sordid affair despite being twins.

After A Game of Thrones is the second book, A Clash of Kings, which is the basis of the second series of the TV show. In this book, the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros go into a civil war, and the Night’s Watch tries to investigate the mysterious people known as wildlings. As well as this, Daenerys continues her plan to reconquer the Seven Kingdoms. The third novel, published in 2000, is A Storm of Swords, which served as the third and fourth series of Game of Thrones.

In this, the story picks up slightly before the end of A Clash of Kings, and sees the Seven Kingdoms in the grip of the Wars of the Five Kings. During this time Joffrey and Stannis Baratheon complete for the Iron Throne, while Robb Stark and Balon Greyjoy declare independence. However, the wildlings are mount their own attack as Daenerys continues to fight for her father’s throne. A Feast for Crows, the fourth book, was written in 2005, and was the first novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series to debate at Number One on the New York Times Best Seller list. It acted as the fifth season of Game of Thrones, and saw the War of the Five Kings come to an end.

Jon Snow has become the 998th Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, and one of the people fighting for the throne, Stannis Baratheon, goes to fight off the invading wildlings. As well as that, Brienne of Tarth has been sent to find Sansa Stark, who is hiding under protection of her mother’s friend. The final book so far, A Dance with Dragons, is included in the fifth and sixth series of Game of Thrones, and other characters’ points of views are included, such as Brienne of Tarth, Victarion Greyjoy and Kevan Lannister. By this point, the TV series began to overtake the books, and the series was wrapped after eight seasons. The creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, received special advice from Martin about upcoming storylines, many of which are said to be included in later books.