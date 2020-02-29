Game of Thrones: Who is Essie Davis in Game of Thrones? Meet the Lady Crane actress

GAME OF THRONES came to an end last year and fans have been revisiting some of the characters. Here is everything you need to know about Essie Davis who plays Lady Crane in the series.

Game of Thrones star Essie Davis is an Australian actress with a number of awards under her belt. She played the role of Lady Crane in the sixth season of the fantasy series. Lady Crane is a flamboyant actress who leads Izembaro’s travelling theatre company.

We first see Lady Crane in the episode called The Door in the sixth series. She appears in a total of three episodes throughout the series before she dies. She portrays queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in the play called The Bloody Hand. Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) has been tasked with assassinating Lady Crane while serving as an apprentice with the Faceless Men.

Lady Crane runs into Arya backstage during one of the plays and she explains how she ran away from home to join the theatre. Arya had agreed to poison Lady Crane’s rum but after taking a liking to her, she stops her at the last minute. Eventually Lady Crane is killed by the Waif (Faye Marsay), a prodigy of the Faceless Men, who slits her throat. Arya later manages to avenge Lady Crane’s death by killing the Waif.

Who is Essie Davis? Essie’s full name is Esther Davies, she is best known for her role as Phryne Fisher in the Miss Fisher Murder Mysteries. She is married to Australian film director Justin Kurzel and they have two children. Her first acting role was as Juliet in the Bell Shakespeare company’s version of Romeo and Juliet in 2993. She then went on to star in a number of Matrix films, and Girl with a Pearl Earring.

Essie has just completed two projects this year, films called Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears and The Justice of Bunny King. She has won seven awards in film and television including Best Leading Actress at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards for her role in The Babadook. She won three other Best Actress awards for this role at other film festivals. She has racked up more than 20 nominations for other awards over the years.

Lady Crane is a playful flirt who escaped a hard life to join the theatre. Arya suspects it is Bianca (Eline Powell) a rival actress, who wanted her assassinated. After Arya stops her from drinking the poison she tells Lady Crane to keep an eye on Bianca. Lady Crane repays her kindness by looking after Arya after she is found injured.