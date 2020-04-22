Gamecocks´ Boston wins Leslie Award as nation´s best…

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston has won the Lisa Leslie Award given to the top center in women´s college basketball.

Other winners in the Naismith Starting Five announced Monday by the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women´s Basketball Association included Oregon´s Sabrina Ionescu as the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, Arizona´s Aari McDonald as the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year, Oregon´s Satou Sabally as the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year, and Oregon´s Ruthy Hebard as the Katrine McClain Power Forward of the Year.

The 6-foot-5 Boston became the second South Carolina center in three seasons to earn the Lisa Leslie Award, joining 2018 winner A´ja Wilson.

Boston was the Southeastern Conference freshman and defensive player of the year. She averaged 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season while setting a South Carolina freshman mark with 86 blocked shots.

Boston helped the Gamecocks win the SEC regular season and tournament titles. The team went 32-1 and ended the COVID-19-shortened season ranked No. 1 in the country.