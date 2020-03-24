GameStop Believes They Are ‘Essential Retail,’ Will Operate Despite Lockdown

GameStop doesn’t seem to be bothered by the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak as it told its employees that they will remain open despite facing a worldwide catastrophe.

In a staff memo obtained by Kotaku, GameStop reiterated its plan to maintain its operation because of the products that they carry, believing that it can “enable and enhance” their customers’ work from home experience.

“We believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time,” added the memo.

GameStop also took to Twitter and extended their somewhat unwise decision to open even though local U.S. governments all calling for non-essential businesses to cease in their operation and observe the mandated lockdown.

Among others, the Twitter post detailed GameStop’s effort to give their customers with the “safest environment possible.” It said that they will observe multiple social distancing practices and would only allow 10 customers to enter their stores at any given time.

In addition, they will also follow the CDC’s 6-foot parameter guideline, reducing their hours of operation and temporarily suspending their video game and consumer electronics trade-in practices until Sunday.

Endgadget reported that the memo GameStop sent to its staff came with “instructions” on what to do should law enforcement decide to pay them a visit. In a nutshell, store managers are encouraged to show the document that instructs authorities to call their corporate headquarters if ever they have any questions regarding their policy.