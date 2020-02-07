Garbine Muguruza ‘fell apart’ in Australian Open final defeat to Sofia Kenin

Garbine Muguruza was beaten in the Australian Open final.

Mats Wilander says Garbine Muguruza’s game ‘fell apart’ as Sofia Kenin pulled off a major upset to win the Australian Open. Kenin was the 14th seed but unseeded Muguruza was the favourite for the title.

And when Muguruza won the first set it seemed as though the Spaniard would be adding to her major trophy tally. But Kenin fought back to win the second set 6-2 and in the final set the American was too good for Muguruza and stunned her opponent to win a maiden Grand Slam. With her win, Kenin is the youngest player to win the Australian Open since Maria Sharapova 12 years ago. The match ended with a nervous Muguruza hitting a double fault, her eighth of the match.

Speaking after the match, Wilander credited Kenin for her tactical play but was critical of Muguruza. Wilander said: “After the first set she changed a little bit. “Started hitting a few sliced backhands, starting going a little bit closer to the lines and on top of that Muguruza must be so disappointed because her game fell apart towards the end of that match. “But it was a great tactical victory for Sofia Kenin.”

Meanwhile, former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash said Kenin was too tough for Muguruza, who lost her way on the big points. He said: “She’s just a tougher player who’s played tougher games in tougher conditions. Garbine has been off and on in the past year. “What a phenomenal effort from Kenin.” In her speech during the trophy presentation, Muguruza predicted big things for Kenin and thanked her team including Conchita Martinez.