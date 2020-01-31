Garbine Muguruza to meet Sofia Kenin in Australian Open final after Simona Halep win

Garbine Muguruza beat Simona Halep 7-6(8), 7-5 to reach the Australian Open final.

Garbine Muguruza will meet Sofia Kenin in the Australian Open final after both underdogs knocked out top-10 players in their respective semi-finals.

No 14 seed Kenin started the day by beating world No 1 Ashleigh Barty 7-6(6), 7-5 after saving set points in both sets. The American is through to her first Grand Slam final where she takes on experienced Spaniard Muguruza, who beat No 4 seed Halep by the same scoreline later in the day. Muguruza won the 2016 French Open title and triumphed at Wimbledon a year later. But injuries have weighed her down in recent years and she was unseeded in Melbourne. However, the 26-year-old was able to come through a stacked field to set up a blockbuster showdown with Kenin on Saturday.

“I was taking it each match at a time,” Muguruza said. “I am very excited to be in the final, it is a long way to go. “I wasn’t feeling that I was down. I was thinking keep going and you are going to have your opportunity. “I knew it was going to be a hard match so I hung in there and kept fighting with everything I had. “I have 48 hours to recover for the next match. We train all of our career to play on this court with this crowd.”

Meanwhile 21-year-old Kenin is confident she can go on and claim the title on Saturday. “I’ve played Garbine in Beijing,” she said. “It was a tough match. She’s playing some really good tennis right now. She’s had some great wins. She’s not easy. She’s really aggressive. “Of course I want to do the first punches. I don’t want to be in defense against her.