Garda receives facial injuries in attack during Longford search operation

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and charged in relation to an incident in Co Longford which saw a garda receive facial injuries.

On Friday, two Garda members were carrying out a planned search operation in the Edgeworthstown area when they saw someone throw a package into a ditch.

As they attempted to arrest the man one of the gardaí was assaulted.

The Armed Response Unit was called for back-up, as were other local gardaí.

A total of three people were arrested in relation to the incident, gardaí confirmed.

However, officers are still pursuing a fourth man who escaped.

A spokesman said: “On Friday 24th April 2020, Garda members approaching a residence in order to conduct a planned search operation in the Edgeworthstown area of County Longford observed a man discarding a package into a ditch.

“As they were apprehending the man, a number of persons arrived at the scene and a Garda member was assaulted and sustained a number of facial injuries. Assistance was requested by the Armed Support Unit and members from the Granard District and the offending persons fled the scene.

“Gardaí subsequently searched a ditch in the area and seized a taser which was taken for technical examination.

“On Sunday 26th April 2020, a man in his early 40s was arrested in connection with this incident and detained at Granard Garda Station.

“He has since been charged and appeared at Mullingar District Court this morning Monday 27th April 2020 where he was remanded in custody until Friday 1st May 2020.

“A man and a woman in their late teens were arrested on Monday 27th April 2020 as part of this investigation and were detained at Granard Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“They have since been charged and appeared at Longford District Court today (28 April) where they were remanded in custody to appear at Longford District Court on Tuesday.”

Comments are off as legal proceedings are active in some of the cases listed above.