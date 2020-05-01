Gardaí appeal for help in tracing whereabouts of missing Clare man

GARDAÍ IN CLARE are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 35-year-old man who has been missing for two days.

Michael Healy was last seen in the Doolin area on Tuesday, 28 April.

He is described as being 5 foot 10 inches in height and of a stocky build. Michael also has brown hair, a beard and wears glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a charcoal colour knee-length jacket, a white shirt with a red stripe, blue jeans and blue Asics runners with white soles. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Michael’s family say they are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Ennistymon garda station on 065 707 2180, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.