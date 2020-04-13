Gardaí appeal for information over missing 17-year-old Robin Harte

GARDAÍ IN BLANCHARDSTOWN have appealed to the public for information regarding 17-year-old Robin Harte, who has been missing from Clonsilla since Thursday.

Robin is described as being approximately 5ft 4in with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Robin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.