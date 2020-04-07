Gardaí appeal for witnesses after thieves break into 15 cars and steal one van in Cork

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after thieves broke into 15 cars and stole one van in Kinsale, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

The thefts took place in Eltins Wood and Compass Quay in Kinsale at approximately 4am this morning.

15 cars were broken into and had items taken from inside. A white Renault van, partial registration of 11-KY, was also stolen in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Eltins Wood or Compass Quay area of Kinsale between 3.30am and 4.30am to get in contact.

They are particularly looking to hear from road users who may have video footage from this time.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who may have seen the stolen white Renault van in the area to contact Bandon Garda Station on 021-477 9250, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

Speaking at Kinsale Garda Station, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt James O Donovan said a campaign last year showed criminals are “going through housing estates and trying to open car doors”.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the cars last night were left unlocked,” O Donovan said.