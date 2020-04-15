Gardaí appealing for witnesses as man (30s) dies following suspected stabbing in Clare

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a suspected stabbing in Ennis, Co Clare today.

Gardaí were called to the serious assault that occurred between two men at around 3pm. One man was seriously injured and it’s understood he sustained stab wounds.

His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will be carried out tomorrow morning by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The scene is currently preserved and being technically examined.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Cloughleigh Estate / Gordon Drive area of Ennis this afternoon between 2.30pm and 3.30pm and who can assist in the investigation to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who may have camera footage that would assist gardaí to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Includes reporting by Pat Flynn