Gardaí believe ‘incredibly potent’ cannabis on Irish streets due to shortages caused by Covid-19

A POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS strain of cannabis is being imported into Ireland from the UK due to a shortage of usual supply caused by a mixture of raids and the coronavirus pandemic, gardaí believe.

The strain of the plant, called ‘Wedding Cake’ often has a THC content of up to 25%. THC is the psychoactive part of the drug which causes a high. THC content at that level is considered an extremely strong form of the drug meaning those with underlying mental health issues, or first-time users, might be at a greater risk of adverse effects from using this drug.

One website offering details of the strain says that it is an “absolute THC powerhouse” and is “not recommended for cannabis-consuming novices”.

“Even more experienced users should approach this strain with caution,” it adds.

Many dealers are, at this time, struggling to get more stock to sell, causing them to call in debts from users who have not yet paid up.

Sources familiar with the drug trade in Dublin’s inner city said that the supply shortage has caused tensions between dealers and their customers.

“Normally, continued supply meant that dealers could continue giving customers credit. No supply means no cash for a lot of the young guys meaning they’re calling in a lot of debts all at once. Many people haven’t got that cash and are now in danger of being attacked or intimidated for money,” one source explained.

The newest strain of cannabis is arriving in through Dublin Port from the UK, gardaí believe.

Officers have been enjoying a a successful period of drug seizures with grow houses discovered and shut down in a number of counties in recent months.

Previously, these seizures would have been a slight headache for the dealers and suppliers but the pressure has been compounded by the lack of a steady stream of drugs coming into the State.

“Dribs and drabs” of drugs are still making their way onto the capital’s streets, according to those in the know, but there is not a steady supply.

Cocaine supplies in the capital still remain high, however, as there is no night trade to sell to. This has resulted in cocaine dealers attempting to stock up on cannabis, which according to gardaí, is the drug of choice during the current shutdown.

Earlier this month, we spoke to someone with knowledge of the drug trade in Drogheda, Louth, who echoed what is happening in Dublin and across towns and cities nationwide.

“Cocaine is on its knees now. It’s either not coming in or there is no demand for it as everyone isn’t out on a Saturday night. What is happening and this is just from chatting around the town, is that the demand for cannabis has increased significantly,” he told this publication.

Dealers have also been seen trading insults and threats on social media in recent days as they try to secure as much stock as possible.

Gardaí fear that this may cause disputes which have the possibility to escalate in the coming weeks.